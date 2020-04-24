Wayne Pearce Hits Back At RLPA Boss Over Doubts The NRL Competition Will Restart On May 28

Project Apollo boss Wayne Pearce has hit back at RLPA CEO Clint Newton over the start date of the NRL.

On Wednesday the NRL confirmed the competition will definitely begin on May 28.

However, the RLPA released a statement saying the return to competition still remains "unconfirmed."

Pearce joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG and responded to the claim.

Pearce also revealed the 2020 NRL Grand Final will remain a single-game playoff despite rumours it could alter to a three-match series; hear the chat below.