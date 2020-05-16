Wayne Pearce Reveals The Biggest Challenge Project Apollo Faced Attempting To Restart The NRL Season

Rugby League legend Wayne Pearce has revealed the biggest challenge his Project Apollo team faced in attempt to restart the NRL season.

"The biggest challenge has been working with the governments in relation to public health regulations and the restrictions around travel

"But we've had really good support from our respective governments who understand the importance of getting cultural events and sport back up and running."

Pearce also revealed the possibility of the Warriors travelling home and playing in New Zealand if restrictions are eased; hear the full chat below.