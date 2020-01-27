Wayne 'Prong' Trimble thanks Cairns for his 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

A name we all know- because of the tireless work he does for us.

Wayne 'Prong' Trimble was recognised for 30 years of service for our community on Australia Day when he received the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The local also spearheaded the campaign for justice for Toyah Cordingley- after she was brutally murdered at Wangetti Beach in 2018.

Toyah stickers making it across our local region, the rest of Australia and internationally.

Mark and Bec caught up with him about what it meant to receive the award.