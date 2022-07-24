Wayne Reveals Big Recruitment Issue

Legendary coach Wayne Bennett believes some of the game's players aren't "growing up" after the Dolphins missed out on a handful of players who had verbal agreements with the incoming 17th franchise.

Speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin, Bennett didn't hold back his frustrations with the current state of player negotiations in the competition.

While not pointing the finger at player managers, the Dolphins coach explained the issue that starts with a lot of players.

"It's like a lot of things in life, we blame everybody else... that's the problem we've got with a lot of players, they're not growing up," Bennett said.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!