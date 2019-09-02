AFL Premiership Player, Sports Commentator and passionate Mental Health Advocate Wayne Schwass is coming to Shepparton in October.

Wayne will be the featured speaker at the annual GV Safety Group WorkSafe Month Breakfast.

Since capturing Australia's attention as one of the most successful football players in the AFL, Wayne has gone on to have a successful media career and share first-hand experience of mental illness in the workplace, making a name for himself as an advocate for mental health with his passion for health, wellbeing and talking openly about mental health.

Launched in 2017, Puka Up is a social enterprise focusing on mental health, emotional wellbeing and importantly suicide prevention. According to Wayne, the Puka Up vision is to create the environment for every person to have authentic and genuine conversations about mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Hear from Wayne first hand GV Safety Group WorkSafe Month Breakfast on Thursday 17th October 2019 at the GV Hotel. Tickets available HERE.

As part of the breakfast, the Annual GV Saftey Awards will be announced (see below for categories and criteria). Nominations will close Friday 6 September.

For more details on the Breakfast, or to receive Award nomination forms, Joanna Foulkes on 0447 266 059 or gvsafetygroup@gmail.com.

CATEGORY ONE: BEST HEALTH AND WELLBEING INITIATIVE

This award recognises leadership in commitment to promoting health and wellbeing at work. Entries may include examples of organisational systems, policies, workplace health promotion programs and activities that actively contribute to staff health and wellbeing.

CATEGORY TWO: BEST WORKPLACE SAFETY INITIATIVE OR BEST SOLUTION TO A WORKPLACE SAFETY ISSUE

This award recognises excellence in developing and implementing a solution to an identified safety issue. Entries may include a product or process-based solution, engineering innovation, a training program, an awareness-raising activity or other risk control measure that reduces the risk of work-related injury.

CATEGORY THREE: RECOGNISED HEALTH AND SAFETY REPRESENTATIVE (HSR) IN THE WORKPLACE

This award recognises initiatives to establish, improve, inspire and maintain best practice in health and safety by an HSR.