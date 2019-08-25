Wayne Schwass Reflects On His 17 Years In The Footy Media

Speaking on the Sunday Rub today, Wayne Schwass reflected on his time in the footy media, as he prepared to call his final game.

After starting his media career with Fox Footy, Schwass has become a favourite of many and said that he’s enjoyed his time immensely.

“It’s been a great ride and I’ve had a lot of fun with a lot of people.”

When looking back to his first ever call for Fox Footy, Schwass spoke of the nerves he had that far outweighed anything he felt in his playing days.

“I can honestly say I’ve never been more frightened that when I sat in the Princess Park carpark, not wanting to go in there and go and do what I was told to do.”

Listen below for the full chat about Schwatta’s time in the footy media and a for a montage of some of his best calls.

He listed Lenny Hayes as his favourite ever player to call and the late Clinton Grybas his favourite to call alongside.

