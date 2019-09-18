Wayne Schwass’s Emotional Speech At Danny Frawley’s Funeral About Taking Care Of Yourself And Your Mates

The footy world is in mourning today with the funeral for Danny Frawley being held at Moorabbin.

Many of Spud’s closest mates were in attendance and spoke, with speeches from Michael Roberts, Garry Lyon, Jason Dunstall, Stewart Loewe, Robert Harvey, Brendan Gale and many more.

Amongst the memories, laughs and love shared, Wayne Schwass - mental health ambassador and former colleague of Spud's here at Triple M - gave a brilliant, emotional speech about Frawley and urged people to take care of themselves and their mates.

LISTEN HERE:

“We live in a world that expects us to be stoic, sensitive and show our sensitivities,” Schwass began.

“The male mantra: Harden up, soak it up, man up, has been handed down from generation to generation like it’s some sort of badge of honour that teaches us from a very early age that to be a man — a real man — you need to be tough.

"It’s time to challenge the old way. A narrative that no longer serves us. It’s not about blame or shame. It’s about responsibility and opportunity.

“Fellas, it’s OK to be in pain. It’s OK to hurt. It’s OK to be sad. It’s no longer OK to suffer in silence.”

Schwass also discussed his own battles with his mental health.

“I’m on a 26-year mental health journey that will continue for the rest of my life,” he said.

“And I’m comfortable with that. You see my health and wellbeing is ultimately my responsibility. It’s up to me to stay healthy and well. There is a reason why I no longer drink alcohol. There is a reason why I exercise. There is a reason why I prioritise sleep. There is a reason why I try to eat well. There is a reason why I see my GP regularly. There is a reason why I’m engaged and constantly talking to my support network.

“When necessary, there is a reason why I take medication. Those reasons are all the same: because my mental health and wellbeing depends on it.

“If I don’t do the things I need to do every day then ultimately I will pay a price. My mental health suffers.

Schwass reflected on his own relationship with and love for Spud.

“Spud, you were a beautiful man who I cared about deeply,” he said.

“You were a great mate who I unashamedly loved. You were and will always be a loyal, loving, supporting and encouraging friend who I will love forever.

“I miss our chats, our deep conversations, the practical jokes, your infectious spirit, your passion.

“I’m so proud of you Spud. I’m proud of how hard you fought. I’m proud of how hard you worked to overcome these insidious conditions the first time around.

“And I’m incredibly proud of you for helping countless others.

"We may have lost this battle, Spud, but my promise to you, Anita, and your three beautiful girls is we won’t lose the war.”