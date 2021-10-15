WBBL Hopeful Of Continuing Games Despite Hobart Lockdown

The new WBBL season is now facing a state of turmoil, after Peter Gutwein announced a snap three-day lockdown across the state.

Cricket Australia are attempting to push on despite the latest announcement, affecting all games slated for Hobart's bubble to open the season.

With the next four games on the schedule set for Hobart's Bellerive Oval, the best case scenario is completing those games without crowds, according to Cricket Aus.

"We are currently working with the Tasmanian government on options for the upcoming Weber WBBL07 matches at Blundstone Arena, Hobart this weekend," CA said in a statement.

"All players, staff and match officials in Tasmania for the WBBL have received COVID-19 vaccinations and received the required negative COVID-19 test results.

"All are currently participating in training at Blundstone Arena or at team hotels."

Over 20 games were scheduled for the Apple Isle to open the season, with the Hobart Hurricanes receiving a (seemingly-diminished) home advantage as the league attempted to create a bubble.

Gutwein said he was open to teams continuing their matches without crowds in attendance.

"We're currently working through it," Mr Gutwein said.

"If they do go ahead — bearing in mind that … there are national and international matters to consider here in terms of the broadcast — they would go ahead with no crowd.

"And it would be with the players remaining in a bubble."