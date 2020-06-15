WBFL Season CANCELLED

The Western Border Football League and Western Border Netball Association have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the 2020 season.



Preparing for the 2020 season has been plagued with difficulties courtesy of border closures, differing State regulations, and the understandable hygiene and social distancing protocols that have been implemented to ensure a safe environment.



The WBFL and WBNA have worked closely together throughout this difficult period, not only with each other but with the member clubs, in a bid to do everything possible to get a 2020 season up and running.



One of the priorities remains junior development and keeping those players engaged with their chosen sport and options regarding possible programs are being discussed at club, league and association level as we look to provide some form of junior program.



The decision to abandon the 2020 season revolved around the long term viability of our clubs and the competition, as well as maintaining integrity of the competition, which the shortened season threatened to devalue.



The WBFL and WBNA were also mindful of respecting the start of summer sports and not encroaching on their seasons.

The Limestone Coast Football Council and SANFL Community Football are investigating a potential interim league with the clubs still keen to pursue some form of competition in 2020.



The WBFL and WBNA would like to thank their players, officials, volunteers, sponsors and supporters for their time and patience over the past few months.



Planning has already begun for 2021 when the Western Border competition looks to emerge as strong as ever.