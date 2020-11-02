"We All Bleed Blue" | MG & Liam Debate The New NSW Blues Origin Anthem

Ahead of this year's State of Origin series the NSW Blues have released their own anthem, "We All Bleed Blue."

With lyrics such as, We all bleed blue, Vegans vegetarians and bacon lovers too, the anthem has certainly divided opinion online.

And it also divided the Triple M studio on Monday night when MG & Liam Flanagan hilariously debated the use of the song.

