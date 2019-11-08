We Are Now Officially The Goldie's 92.5 Triple M!

The Gold Coast’s 92.5 Gold FM officially rebranded today!

Bridge & Spida flicked the switch this morning with The Rush Hour's Luke Bradnam to celebrate this milestone!

Don't worry! We've got the same music, same hosts but BIGGER events and even BIGGER prizes!

This afternoon hundreds of guests are invited to watch Birds of Tokyo and Conrad Sewell take the stage in the middle of Surfers Paradise to celebrate with the Gold Coast in a live listener super show.

Your home of real music, comedy and sport is right here on the Goldie's 92.5 Triple M - and we couldn't be more excited!