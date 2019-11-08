We Are Now The Central Coast’s 107.7 Triple M!

Central Coast’s 107.7 2GO FM officially rebranded today!

Don't worry! We've got the same music, same hosts but BIGGER events and even BIGGER prizes!

Rob & Mandy flicked the switch on-air this morning and to celebrate this milestone, hundreds of guests are invited to attend special event on the Central Coast this evening! Local Central Coast artist Miniq and funny man Kabba will keep guests entertained at the picturesque Terrigal Surf Life Saving Club.