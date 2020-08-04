We Asked Dr Norman Swan All The Coronavirus Questions You Want Answered

Our mates Tom Tilley and Annika Smethurst at The Briefing podcast asked the ABC’s Dr Norman Swan all the Covonavirus questions we want to know.

On today's ep, they speak about what we know about the virus’s spread, how you can keep yourself safe, what it means for your health long-term, and just how long will this pandemic go for?

Dr Norman Swan is a medical doctor and journalist and has become one of the most trusted voices in the pandemic.

4 August 2020

