'We Beat Them Twice In The Year But That's Gone Now'

Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses joined Saturday Scrum to discuss the upcoming Western Sydney blockbuster qualifying final against rivals and minor premiers Penrith Panthers.

Though the reigning champions finished well ahead in first, the Eels have beaten their bitter foes twice this season but Moses knows the regular season means nothing come finals and is embracing a big performance from the returning Nathan Cleary.

'There are things in his kit bag he can change on the run.

'There's no hiding it that he's the best halfback in the game at the moment.'

