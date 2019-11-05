"We Believe This Incident Is A Direct Consequence of Misadventure"

An adventure that's ended up a tragedy for a North Queensland couple.

The bodies of 24-year-old Simon Walker and 32-year-old Sherei Anderson have been found at Kearney Falls- Southwest of Cairns, with Police believing they fell to their deaths.

Acting Detective Inspector Ed Kinbacher says they now need to speak to anyone who saw the couple, as they prepare the report for the coroner.

If you can help Police, please call PoliceLink 131 444.