We can now use our phones to pay for parking on Hartley Street.

If you use Hartley Street carpark in the CBD you won't have to go scrounging for coins anymore, or find your wallet.

Cairns Regional Council is trialling the Easy Park parking app which means you can park, pay and go about your daily life.

You can pay by the hour ($1.60) or for the day ($3.00) by using your smartphone, rather than needing to find a machine and grab a ticket for your dash.

Mayor Bob Manning said this was another example of Council using new technology to make parking easier for residents.

“The app is a much more convenient way for drivers to pay for their parking. They won’t have to make the trip back and forth to the ticket machine, which will be especially appreciated on those wet and very hot days we experience each year,” Cr Manning said.

App users simply add their licence plate details when setting up their account. The information is then automatically entered into Council’s enforcement software so parking officers will know immediately if parking has been paid for.

If the trial is successful, Council will look at providing multi-day or weekly payment options for the Hartley Street car park and potentially roll-out the app to other areas of the CBD.