We Explain That Confusing Lawsuit Between The Rolling Stones And The Verve

It's one of the most publicised but confusing music battles and 22 years after the released of The Verve's single Bitter Sweet Symphony, the song writer Richard Ashcroft is finally receiving the credits for the hit single.



The Rolling Stones have been paid for The Verve's #1 single since a very public battle before the U.K chart topper was released in 1997.



It's all a bit complicated, so we've asked Triple M's Digby what it's all about.

Well done Richard Ashcroft on the win.

