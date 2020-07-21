We Find Out Whether Australians Are Ready To Go Cashless

With COVID-19 prompting many businesses to stop accepting cash, there have been many discussions about the idea of a completely cashless society and whether COVID-19 is the first step. 

Banksy & Pinky kicked off a discussion about becoming cashless and whether this would have a positive or negative effect on society as a whole. 

Banksy & Pinky invited listeners to weigh in on the discussion, with many explaining they feel more comfortable using cash for various different reasons; one bloke in particular explains why he's never even owned a card! 

What do you reckon? Tell us how you feel about a cashless society in the comments. 

Tune into the full chat below...

Georgie Marr

21 July 2020

