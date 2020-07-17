We Found Out Last Night That Dennis Cometti Is The Only Person Allowed To Park At Optus Stadium

Everyone knows Dennis Cometti is the king of Perth, and as Triple M Footy found out last night, he’s the only man allowed to park at Optus Stadium.

“Of course, [he’s] a Hall of Famer,” Xavier Ellis said.

“But Dennis’s the only car who’s allowed to park under the stadium at Optus today.”

“That doesn’t surprise me at all,” Andrew Embley said.

“We’ve been very lucky the last few weeks, we’ve been calling the football from Dennis’s man cave… it’s wonderful.

“We’ve got all this memorabilia, all the hall of fame memorabilia around everywhere, and we’ve gone from there into the Dennis Cometti Media Cantre today.

“It’s just Dennis Cometti Central at the moment!”

It’s Dennis’s world and we’re just living in it!

