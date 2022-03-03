We Found Out What Hockey Dad DEMANDS On Their Rider

Hockey Dad frontman Zach Stephenson joins Matty O on Triple M Aussie.

With the boys back on the road playing shows, Zach touches on the excitement to be back on stage in front of crowds after what feels like an eternity between shows. Hitting the road with Ocean Alley, Zach talks upcoming shows, and takes some calls from Triple M Aussie listeners who brought some heavy hitting questions to the table!

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen to the full chat below:

