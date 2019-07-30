We Have a Date for The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing Opening!!

The date for the opening of the $1.6 billion Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has been revealed and we don’t have long too wait, with just over a month to go.

The new stretch of road connects the Warrego Highway in the east to the Gore Highway in the west and offers a faster alternative for the freight network.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the project would make life easier for residents of Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley areas.

"With trucks being redirected away from Toowoomba's central business district, pressure will be taken off local roads," Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey also revealed the toll prices: trucks would pay $22.85, light commercial vehicles $5.70, cars $2.30 and motorbikes $1.15.

The toll will come into effect three months after the crossing's September 8 opening, with the first three months toll free.

And it's been a long time coming, with the idea dating back to the 1960s!

