We Have The Perfect Workshop For All Of You Riverina Riders!

If like most kids, your children like to head out on their skateboards, bikes or scooters after school... We have a great idea for you and the kids!

Roads and Maritime Services have teamed up with Totem skateboarding and Birrang Enterprise Development Corporation to organise a road safety workshop, to educate our kids on the importance of wearing helmets.

Even though riding bikes, scooters and skateboards is a fun way to stay fit and healthy, we still need to make sure the kids of the Riverina Mia community are staying safe.

Not only will you get the best advise as to how to stay safe on the roads, but you will also receive a heap of maintenance tips and demonstrations.

Locations and times are as follows:

Tuesday 21 May, 4pm to 6pm Wentworth Skate Park

Wednesday 22 May, 4pm to 6pm Balranald Skate Park

Thursday 23 May, 4pm to 6pm Hay Skate Park

Monday 27 May, 3.30pm to 5.30pm West Wyalong Skate Park

Tuesday 28 May, 4pm to 6pm Tumut Skate Park

Bikes, scooters and skateboards will be supplied on the day, as well as fresh fruit and water. Participants can also expect a bunch of awesome getaways at the end of the workshop!

So make sure your kids are staying street smart and register for the road safety workshop today! Follow the link for registration and more info!