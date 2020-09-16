We Hear Some Great Stories From The 2000 Sydney Olympics

What do you remember?

We Hear Some Great Stories From The 2000 Sydney Olympics

Australian Geographic

Yesterday was the anniversary of the 2000 Sydney Olympics and for many Australians, blissful memories of a simpler time came flooding back. 

We remember Kathy Freeman taking out the 400 metre race, Nikki Webster singing her heart out and the only thing we had to worry about, was that damn torch not lighting. 

Banksy & Pinky reminisced about the good old days and invited their listeners to share their clearest memories of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. 

Between the French team almost missing their buses to the opening ceremony and faulty winchers, we heard some absolutely hilarious stories from the big day. 

Tune into the full chat below... 

Georgie Marr

16 September 2020

Article by:

Georgie Marr

