We Just Found Out What Will Ferrell Did With The Fake Testicles From The Drum Kit Scene In "Step Brothers"

Even now, 12 years after its release, its difficult to find a situation where you can't shoe-horn a Step Brothers quote in.

Walking into a potential rental property or a weekend Air B&B? "There's so much room for activities!"

When someone asks you why you're sweaty? "I was watching cops."

For absolutely no reason whatsoever? "It's the f*ckin' Catalina Wine Mixer!"

And it seems that our love affair with the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly comedy is shared by Ferrell himself, after the actor admitted what he did with a key movie prop.

Joining host Sean Evans for an episode of Hot Ones - where Evans interviews a celebrity as they try to eat chicken wings doused in increasingly spicier hot sauces - the 52-year-old was asked to confirm if he kept the fake balls used in the drum kit scene.

"Is it true that the prosthetic testicles that you got from the set of Step Brothers, your most-treasured keepsake..." Evans asked before Ferrell interrupted: "Definitely... definitely my top one. Top two." "I keep them in a little like trophy case, like a proper, you know, like you'd see in a sports memorabilia," he continued. "Like [where] you'd put a baseball, like a signed baseball." If you're wondering how Ferrell handled the hot sauces it's definitely worth watching.

