Our Resident Pom Managed To Find Four Positives For England To Take Out Of The First Test

It’s fair to say the Edgbaston Test was a disaster for England.

After having Australia 8/122 and taking a 90 run first innings lead, they somehow contrived to lose by 251 runs.

Along the way Jimmy Anderson hurt his calf, the middle order struggled badly and Steve Smith made two imperious tons.

You’d think it’s hard to take any positives for England, but the resident Pom Matt Bellotti found some on the Triple M Cricket Fan Podcast.

LISTEN HERE:

1. Chris Woakes

“Everyone was hopeless, (Ben) Stokes, (Joe) Root and (Stuart) Broad probably did the minimum you’d expect of them… but Chris Woakes is number one positive.”

2. Outscored one Steve Smith innings in the second dig

“As a team, we are a little bit better than one of your players.”

3. Nathan Lyon only got nine wickets

“Nathan Lyon, fantastic bowler… we didn’t let him get 10 wickets.”

4. Jimmy Anderson’s economy

“You guys barely scored a run off James Anderson… Literally one run off the entire Test was all you managed.”

The guys on the Triple M Cricket Fan Podcast also discussed Nathan Lyon’s all-round GOAT-ness, Australia’s selection success and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE:

To stay up to date with all the best cricket stuff, make sure you download the Triple M App and subscribe to Triple M Cricket on iTunes or Google Play!