"We Need To Fix It" | Why Peter V'landys Is Tackling The Scrum

Not content with getting the NRL season up and running again in the face of coronavirus, Australia Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys has another target in his sights: The scrum.

2020 has already seen the introduction of the six-again rule and captain's challenge, and V'landys isn't stopping there.

"We need to fix it," he bluntly told The Rush Hour with MG. But how? Unsurprisingly, V'landys has the answer.

V'landy's comments on the scrum were part of a much larger conversation last night that covered the NRL's possible relocation to Queensland, what Project Apollo 2.0 means for players and whether or not he put a bet on with acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

