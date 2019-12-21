We’re Getting A Jackass Four Set To Be Released In 2021

Johnny Knoxkville and his stunt crazy crew are set to give us one more laugh, with reports suggesting the Jackass franchise will release a fourth film in 2021.

19-years following the initial Jackass Movie release, Deadline are reporting, a fourth instalment will be in production during 2020 and set to be released on March 5, 2021.

Including the Bad Grandpa spinoff, Jackass has grossed more than $487 Million at the box office, worldwide.

The last film, Jackass: 3D, was released in 2010.