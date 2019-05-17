We're getting cash splashed at the range...for trouble spots and spotlights.

More than 1.25 million is getting splashed on the Kuranda Range.

The money coming from the State Government to look at trouble spots from Cairns to Mareeba.

Barron River MP Craig Crawford announcing the plans today saying there were 131 crashes on the range between 2013 and 2018 and 70% of them occurred on the 7km stretch from Smithfield.

We'll see the project begin from July with plans to use some of the money for spotlights, a move that isn't completely supported by those who use the range daily.

Mareeba Shire Mayor Tom Gilmore has welcomed the news about the planning project, while Cook MP Cynthia Lui also believes the works will lead to a better and safer range.