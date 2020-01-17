We're Here For The Rain But Check Out How Close This Alligator Is To Escaping At The Reptile Park

Apparently, rain in Australia is like a bus: You wait months for it to show up, and then a month's worth arrives at once.

Still, we're not complaining. It's very much needed and, in some cases, falling on fire grounds that have been alight for weeks.

But that's probably a little easier for us to say than it is for the workers at the Australian Reptile Park, whose alligators seem to be patiently waiting by the fence line as the water continues to rise.

The wildlife park at Somersby on the Central Coast was forced to close today as rangers hurried to bring sopping wet koalas under cover while water gushed through enclosures.

They've also had to station staff at the Alligator Lagoon as water levels threatened to rise beyond the fence line.

Check out footage from inside the park today:

