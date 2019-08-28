We're Upgrading!

Southern Cross Austereo, Australia’s most diverse entertainment company, is moving their Mid North Coast media centre to Sovereign Place.

The broadcaster of radio stations HitFM and TripleM will set up shop in stage one of Sovereign Hills’ $100 million town centre in April next year, relocating from Port Macquarie’s CBD, and has grand plans for their new state-of-the-art hub.

“Sovereign Place offers us the space we need for our continual growth in both staff and creative resources,” Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) General Manager Mike Crowhurst announced.

“The new location gives us an opportunity to expand our floor space with more natural light than we have ever had and offer our staff a more open office floor plan for the team to work together on the creation of great marketing strategies.”

The media centre will feature four broadcasting studios and cater for approximately 20 staff members including the NBN News and production teams.

“It’s exciting for us as we deliver radio, TV and digital solutions for our clients and the new build will allow us to upgrade our equipment to further improve the on-air quality we deliver to the Mid North Coast.”

Developer Lewis Land Group is excited about SCA’s expansion into the Sovereign Hills master planned community’s town centre precinct. “Lewis Land Group is thrilled to welcome Southern Cross Austereo to Sovereign Place,” commented LLG Head of Development Michael Long.

“We’re focused on ensuring Sovereign Place is a hub where local and regional businesses can thrive. SCA joins a quality stable including Hastings Coop, Your Discount Chemist, The Hill Café, Brooklyn’s Burger Bar and Triple Two Homewares. We are extremely proud to be attracting the Mid North Coast’s best businesses.”

Sovereign Place will grow over time to 25,000+sqm with future stages to include a community centre, entertainment precinct, commercial offices and additional retail spaces.

“With more open space around us we look forward to partnering with the centre in exciting promotional opportunities in the future,” added Mr Crowhurst.

Stage one includes a Supa IGA with hardware and liquor offering, restaurants and regional offices.

Sovereign Hills is also keen to engage with those interested in starting new or expanding their existing businesses, in particular health and beauty operators. The architecturally-designed centre will feature locally-sourced timber arbours, natural sandstone, lush landscaping, roof-mounted solar panels, reclaimed water usage and electric car charging stations. Sovereign Place opens in November this year.