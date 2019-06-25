We're you driving along Foster Road in Mount Sheridan around 12:30 this morning?

Detectives from the Child Protection and Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to an alleged dangerous driving incident in Mount Sheridan.

A 25-year-old White Rock man has been charged with one count of enter premises and commit, two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possess dangerous drugs, one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possess explosives and disqualified driving.

Police allege the man stole a wallet, phone, car keys and car from a business in Faculty Close, Smithfield yesterday morning.

It’s further alleged the man stole a second vehicle, a white 2016 Nissan XTrail, which was then driven by the man in the early hours of this morning, in a dangerous manner on the wrong side of Foster Road, Mount Sheridan, toward oncoming traffic. It’s alleged the man was disqualified from holding a drivers’ licence at the time.

Police also allege the man was in possession of a quantity of methylamphetamine and heroin as well as ammunition.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and other road users who witnessed the dangerous driving incident that occurred between 12.30am and 12.45am today on Foster Road, and for those motorists who took evasive action to avoid a collision.

Detectives are also appealing for anyone with dash camera vision of this vehicle, to contact detectives