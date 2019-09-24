We Speak With Fyfe: "Ross Was The First Person I Called And It Got Emotional"

The mighty Nat Fyfe - dual Brownlow medallist - has revealed to our Dead Set Legends that Ross Lyon shed a tear when Fyfe put in the call to his former coach last night.

As Fyfe reveals, Lyon was the first bloke he called yesterday.

LISTEN:

In what we reckon could be a scoop too, our Lachy Reid spotted something on Fyfe's partner's outfit that could be the new fashion trend. It's all about the sleeves.

LISTEN:



The chat in its entirety is fantastic listening, particularly if you're a Freo fan.

LISTEN:



Congrats Nat... from all your mates at the Dead Set Legends and mix94.5.