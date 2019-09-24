We Speak With Fyfe: "Ross Was The First Person I Called And It Got Emotional"

Hear the call here

@dantheinternut

24 September 2019

@dantheinternut

Article heading image for We Speak With Fyfe: "Ross Was The First Person I Called And It Got Emotional"

The mighty Nat Fyfe - dual Brownlow medallist - has revealed to our Dead Set Legends that Ross Lyon shed a tear when Fyfe put in the call to his former coach last night.

As Fyfe reveals, Lyon was the first bloke he called yesterday.

LISTEN:

In what we reckon could be a scoop too, our Lachy Reid spotted something on Fyfe's partner's outfit that could be the new fashion trend. It's all about the sleeves.

Ellie and Fyfe

LISTEN:


The chat in its entirety is fantastic listening, particularly if you're a Freo fan.

LISTEN:


Congrats Nat... from all your mates at the Dead Set Legends and mix94.5.

 

Get The Mix App | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut

Nat Fyfe
Ross Lyon
Brownlow
Nat FyfeRoss LyonBrownlow
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs