We Spoke To A Bloke Who Tattooed His Own Todger
On the Hot Breakfast
Image: Getty
The Hot Breakfast has had some interesting moments over the last 11 years, but the chat we had this morning with a bloke who’d tattooed his own todger probably takes the cake.
LISTEN HERE:
Lehmo had dropped in and asked people to tell us the oldest people they knew who got their first tattoo, and a man who called into say he gave a tattoo to an 82-year-old woman eventually got on to his own story.
"There isn’t a bit of the human body I haven’t tattooed bar the eyeballs," Dom told us.
Including someone’s old fella?
"More than a couple of times," Dom said.
"Myself included."
When asked what artwork he’d gone with, Dom said it’s an "old World War 2 bomber plane, the old fighter jet with the teeth and the red cap".
Never miss anything Melbourne with the best of Hot Breakfast playlist!
Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!