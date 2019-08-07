We've Got A Ticket For You, On AC/DC's Highway To Hell

It's 1979. Australia's favourite rock band have just released the album that will change the band, forever.

AC/DC's Highway To Hell was the band's first USA hit and little did we know at the time, would be the final with Bon Scott.

We've got a ticket for you, on the Highway to Hell.

Listen:



For all that matters in Rock News this week:

Want more Classic Rock? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Greatest Hits, Triple M Aussie, and Triple M Country.