We've Got Your Friday Night Plans Sorted With Bridget O'Shannessy

If you're looking for something to do this Friday, how about listening to some country music from rising star Bridget O'Shannessy? She'll be playing at the Great Western Hotel in Rocky from 9pm until 12am, and entry is completely free. All you need to do is have a great time!

Before O'Shannessy takes the stage, there'll also be bull riding from 7pm for those that are game.

At just 19 years old, Bridget O'Shannessy is set to become country music's sweetheart. You might know her from her single 'Some Other Girl' which recently received over 17,000 streams.

The starlet also released another single early this year called 'Long Dirt Road'. In the meantime, she's been busy working on some of her other releases. Watch out world, this girl is on a roll!

So grab your friends, then sing and dance the night away!