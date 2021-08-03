We've Got Your Illuminate Adelaide Audio Guide Right Here

There's something special happening in Adelaide this winter - Illuminate Adelaide is lighting up our city streets!

If you haven’t heard, Illuminate Adelaide is Adelaide’s newest celebration of light, art, and technology, encouraging South Australians to embrace the cold and explore the city as it transforms into a nocturnal playground of projections, imagination and light.

Featuring cutting-edge installations including Light Cycles, Light Creatures and City Lights, there is something to brighten up everybody’s winter.

With so much to see and so little time, you may be thinking… “Where do I start?”

We understand the struggle, which is why we have teamed up with the creators of Illuminate Adelaide to create an audio guide that will help you get the most of your experience!

With insights from the founders, stories behind the art, and exclusive opportunities to win your way there – we will guide you to all the must-see events and hidden gems over the festival’s season.

Ready to start making the most of your experience? Listen below as we explore everything there is to know about Light Cycles.

Download the LiSTNR app to hear more of our Illuminate Adelaide audio guide!