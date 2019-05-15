We've Got Your School Holiday Plans Sorted In Shepparton

Stumped for ideas this school break? Greater Shepparton Council have you covered with a Winter Fun Zone. So instead of escaping the cold this winter, let's embrace it and have a great time!

Shepparton City Council has teamed up with Shepparton Show Me, the local Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Nando's to show locals and visitors what Shepparton has to offer.

Bring the kids along because there's plenty of family friendly activities going on with face painting, ice skating and arts and crafts.

The event will be held in Maude Street Mall where there's sure to be plenty of food, art and music to keep you busy for the whole school break.

Stay warm and enjoy each other's company these school holidays!