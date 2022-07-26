- NRL News"We've Hijacked The Best Round" | The Forgotten Issue Overshadowed By Manly's Pride Jersey Drama
Triple M's Mark Geyer has teed-off around the forgotten yet equally as important part of Round 20 in the NRL.
It's Women in League Round yet all the discussion, world wide, is around the drama of Manly's Pride Jersey.
MG weighed-in on Wednesday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.
