We've Stitched Up Anthony Maroon Over Another Unpaid Bet

Triple M Footy commentator Anthony Maroon is best known for the outrageous bets he has made in the last three years. 

From wearing the Roosters cheerleading outfit to singing the national anthem on Grand Final day, Maroon has said some silly things over the years. 

And on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin James Hooper and Paul Kent decided to stitch him up once again over another bet that's gone unpaid. 

