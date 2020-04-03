We’ve Uncovered MG’s “Tell-All” Book From 1994 And The Stories Are Ridiculously Hilarious

Article heading image for We’ve Uncovered MG’s “Tell-All” Book From 1994 And The Stories Are Ridiculously Hilarious

With no footy, The Rush Hour with MG have decided to take a look back through the playing career of Mark Geyer. 

And to help, they've decided to re-live his career through the words of his 1994 "tell-all" biography; Rugby League Rebel: The Mark Geyer Story

In part one it turns out in the late 80's MG was Joe Exotic (from Netflix's hit series Tiger King) before Joe Exotic. 

LISTEN HERE:

an hour ago

