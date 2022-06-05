"We Want To Live Up To That Guy That They Write About": Gorden Tallis' Advice For David Fifita

After a disappointing 32-6 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night, the Gold Coast Titans have come under fire as their 2022 record slumped to 3-10.

The boys on the Sunday Sin Bin put the Titans in the Hot Seat, as Gorden Tallis shared some advice for the Titans' young marquee signing David Fifita.

LISTEN HERE:

LISTEN TO THE FULL SEGMENT AS THE SUNDAY SIN BIN PUT THE TITANS IN THE HOT SEAT: