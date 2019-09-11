"We Wanted To Sound Like Prince" - Green Day On Their Brand New Single

This morning Green Day sprung a brand new tune on us.

Father Of All .... is the debut single from the band's 13th studio album by the same name, out February 7, 2020.

Described as "soul punk" on the band's Youtube channel, the band told KROQ the inspiration behind the song was that the band wanted to sound like Prince, which lead to creating a new sound.

We are LOVING it here at Triple M with Becko screaming; "That is incredible".

Catch up:





What do you think?

You can hear Father Of All... by Green Day on Triple M.





For all that matters in Rock News this week:

Want more Triple M Greatest Hits? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Greatest Hits, Triple M Aussie, and Triple M Country.