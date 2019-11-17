A Day Of Weather Extremes Hit The Gold Coast

Sadly No Relief For Firies

Article heading image for A Day Of Weather Extremes Hit The Gold Coast

Mother nature's letting us feel her fury this month - going from disastrous bushfires to destructive hail storms..

The Gold Coast was lashed with hail during storms yesterday, with the northern suburbs around Helensvale , Labrador, Coomera and Pimpama copping the brunt of the hail. 

Golf ball sized chunks of ice damaging cars and homes.

Thousands of homes lost power when 37 power lines were brought down in the storms, with ENERGEX crews working into the night to fix the damage.

17 November 2019

HAIL STORM
Listen Live!
HAIL STORM
HAIL STORM
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs