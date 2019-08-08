Weather warning as cold front reaches SA

As forecast, there is a vigorous cold front with damaging winds and squally showers moving across southern South Australia today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of damaging, locally destructive winds for people in Adelaide metropolitan, Mount Lofty Ranges, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula, Flinders, Mid North, Kangaroo Island, Riverland,

Murraylands, Upper South East, Lower South East and parts of West Coast and North East Pastoral districts.

Locations which may be affected include Adelaide, Port Lincoln, Whyalla, Renmark, Mount Gambier and Naracoorte.

Police urge motorists to drive to the conditions.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees;

* Secure or put away loose items around your property.

* Keep clear of fallen power lines;

* Stay indoors, away from windows, while conditions are severe.

For more information: http://www.bom.gov.au/products/IDS21037.shtml