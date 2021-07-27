Weather Warning Remains For South-West Perth After Record Deluge

As Perth gets a drenching in its wettest July since 1995, thousands of homes across the states south-west have been without power after the heavy rains poured down Monday night.

Cape Leewin recorded gusts of 135 kph just before 3am on Tuesday, as the Bureau of Metrology forecast windy gusts of up to 125 kph along much of the south-west.

SES crews have responded to more than 150 calls for help since midday on Monday with Rockingham, Byford and Gosnells among the hardest hit areas.

According to Western Power approximately 15,300 homes and businesses had been affected by the storm, with 75% in the metropolitan area.

A severe weather warning is in place around Lancelin to Israelite Bay, including much of the south-west, including Perth, Bunbury, Albany and Esperance.

