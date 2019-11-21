Wedding Parties Are Tossing Away Bouquets... Literally And Replacing Them With PUPPIES!

Wedding celebrants and organisers across the country are noticing a new trend. Traditional flower bouquets are being replaced... for puppies!

Wedding couples are opting for pooches to raise awareness for animal shelter homes and hopefully to adopt out a pup or two to willing and loving guests.

The throwing of the bouquet is still prevalent, (don't worry you singles you will still get a chance to launch yourself and try snare the prized bunch) many wedding parties are walking the aisle with puppies in their hands.

As of yet there have been no reported incidents of excited pups doing doggie doo doos on dresses or tuxes. And no barks of objection as the happy couple wed.

Soon they'll probably have kittens and then what's next? Pet snakes?

As a great celebrant once said, "with weddings, each to their own, it's their day!"