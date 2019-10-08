Week-Long Gladstone Festival Will Celebrate Healthy Living

Gladstone Regional Council's Sport and Active Living Festival is celebrating healthy living this October with fun for the whole family.

Kicking off with a Launch Event and crossing the finish line with the festival’s signature event, the Biondello Bolt, the week-long festival is sure to get your motivated to make healthy improvements to your lifestyle.

Post ^ Me training up for the Biondello Bolt trail run

Council is also encouraging sport recreation groups across the Gladstone Region to showcase their clubs and potentially grow their membership base through hosting 'come and try' sessions.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said that "if community members have ever wanted to give a new sport a try, but haven’t been too sure how to start, the ‘come and try’ sessions will be a great way to learn the basics and have a go".

The Sport and Active Living Festival will run from Sunday 13th October - Sunday 20th October.

For more information about events throughout the week, visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/salf.