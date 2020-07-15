Triple M Supports Weekend At Sleapy's

A Sleapy's Foundation Fundraiser!

Article heading image for Triple M Supports Weekend At Sleapy's

Triple M is proud to support Weekend at Sleapy's, a fundraiser for Sleapy's Foundation!

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year Sleapy's Foundation are unable to host their key fundraiser, Sleapy's Day. This year, they're asking companies, workplaces, groups and individuals to host a fundraiser on their behalf.

So get a group together, put the beer on ice, buy a life size Sleapy cutout and register your event here!

*Please ensure all events and activities are abiding by COVID-19 guidelines*

15 July 2020

newcastle
