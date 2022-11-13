Weekend Deluge Wreaks Havoc Along Australia’s East Coast

Eastern Australia has been smashed with wild weather yet again.

A Watch and Act has issued for parts of Victoria early Monday morning with homes inundated in flash flooding in Mount Martha, Mornington, Hasting, and Dromana, on the Mornington Peninsula.

While some communities along the Kiewa River, Tallangatta Creek, the Mitta Mitta River and on the Murray River downstream from Hume Dam have also been urged to move to higher ground.

Meantime, several emergency warnings have been put in place across New South Wales.

Molong in the central west has been completely isolated by flood waters with locals told to move to higher ground, while residents in Canowindra, Eugowra and Albury south have been advised to evacuate.

The ongoing wild and wet weather looks likely to bring renewed thunderstorms, heavy showers and possible river rises to inland NSW on Monday.

“We understand this is the last thing you want to hear, with flooding affecting multiple communities in inland NSW,” NSW SES, assistant commissioner, Nicole Hogan said.

The Lachlan River at Forbes in the state’s central west was also rising on Sunday only one -week after experiencing a historic flood.

While in South Australia, thousands of homes remain without power and more than 50 schools will be closed on Monday due to ongoing blackouts and storm damage.

The state's biggest blackout since 2016, at least163,000 properties are without power after SA was disconnected from the nation's power grid, after the inter-connector with Victoria went down.

It’s expected some homes and businesses will not be reconnected until Wednesday.

The SA emergency service reported approximately 600 requests for help on Sunday, with 50 more on Monday morning.

SES chief of staff Derren Halleday said there are still 300 repair jobs to get through.

“Much of the damage has included roofs being removed, with trees on buildings, trees on power lines and trees over roads,” he said on Monday.

South Australia's weather event stretches from the Eyre Peninsula to the NSW Victorian border, to the south-east and up through the mid-north.

