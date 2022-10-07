Weekend Washout: Torrential Rain And Wild Storms Expected Along East Coast

Authorities have warned Saturday with be "danger day" for many parts of Australia's east coast, as torrential rain and wild storms continue to sweep across the country.

While there are major concerns for parts of Queensland, northern Victoria and Tasmania with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms forecast for today.

The weather bureau has also warned communities across NSW to be on high alert.

"By the end of the weekend we are looking at widespread falls of 40 to 80mm, even up to 100mm. Not just for Sydney, but also eastern NSW, and also up into the northern parts of the state as well," the Bureau of Meteorology's Jonathan Howe advised.

The low expected to form on Saturday, will bring with it more rain from southern Queensland right through to the mid New South Wales coast, the Sydney metro area, the Hunter Valley, and the Central Coast.

The BOM has also issued multiple flood watches, including major flooding, for the following systems:

Gwydir, Namoi, Macquarie, Lachlan, Belubula, Bogan

Wollombri Brook, Goulburn, Hunter

Macquarie, Darling, Culgoa, Lachlan

The rain and storms should finally leave the coast by Monday.

